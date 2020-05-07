National Treasure Fans Are Stoked for the Disney+ TV Series
Some welcome surprise news came this afternoon when it was revealed that a National Treasure spin-off TV series is in development for Disney+. Series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed the news while also revealing that the third feature film remains in development for a theatrical release. What will the series be about? Which characters will appear? Who will direct it? We have no idea, but fans of the adventure film series starring Nicolas Cage are pretty stoked about the news though most of them want to see the Oscar winner return for the television series. We've collected the best reactions to the news, many who are very clear about wanting Cage back, below.
“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer told Collider. "Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”
Regarding the possibility of National Treasure 3, Bruckheimer did not say that the Disney+ series takes the third film directed by Jon Turtletaub off the table, but that plans for the streaming show are further along.
“The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.”
One thing is clear from this revelation and the fan announcement though, the fans REALLY want Nicolas Cage to be involved in all facets of National Treasure. Cage recently signed on to play the part of Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series based on Netflix's hit series Tiger King. This marks Cage's first time acting for television in his long career, but perhaps opens the door for him to be comfortable appearing on the Disney+ spin-off.
A fun expansion
Oh ok!!! Best of both worlds. We're still getting a National Treasure 3 with our same crew! But we're also getting a tv series with a young cast. Sounds like a fun series to explore on Disney Plus! https://t.co/GpAbRzjcjH— Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) May 7, 2020
Get Nic Cage
I am not a huge fan of the National Treasure movies, BUT if you cannot get Nicolas Cage for this show, I feel like you should not do this show. https://t.co/2vs2UJ8rig— Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) May 7, 2020
Truly heavenly
A 3rd “National Treasure” film AND a show to go with it!? I’m in heaven pic.twitter.com/vOEmlT3l7r— Connor McKillop (@connor_mckillop) May 7, 2020
What else could we get?
I’m honestly really down for this. We could get a new team with appearances from the old cast members. I was hoping we would eventually either get a National Treasure tv series or Indiana Jones one. Now we just need Pirates.— Colby_R19 (@R19Colby) May 7, 2020
It's back baby
I love the National Treasure movies and the fact that we are finally getting 3 and now a D+ series is awesome. So happy the franchise is coming back. https://t.co/sK2ut5vmb6— Tyler (@GeekCollective_) May 7, 2020
The real National Treasure
The real treasure was the friends we made waiting for National Treasure 3 to get green lit— Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) May 7, 2020
Only if the cast comes back....
I'm in but, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha & Harvey Keitel need to comeback. Plus Bruce Greenwood & Sean Bean for Bonus Points! pic.twitter.com/iZxu0ELHXD— el_ronin (@RoninUnchained) May 7, 2020
Young Nic Cage anyone?
Alright. Who plays young Nic Cage? Sound off everyone. https://t.co/HTRZWE4ME7— Alex Lehew (@ALehew381) May 7, 2020
The people really like Nic Cage
if nic cage ain’t back it ain’t worth it 💯 https://t.co/NFVSl16jl7— Trey (@PNCHDRNKLUV) May 7, 2020
Just let me take it in
Huzzah! pic.twitter.com/zopGQMSXOa— MightyMary007 (@Mary007Mighty) May 7, 2020
