National Treasure Fans Are Stoked for the Disney+ TV Series

Some welcome surprise news came this afternoon when it was revealed that a National Treasure spin-off TV series is in development for Disney+. Series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed the news while also revealing that the third feature film remains in development for a theatrical release. What will the series be about? Which characters will appear? Who will direct it? We have no idea, but fans of the adventure film series starring Nicolas Cage are pretty stoked about the news though most of them want to see the Oscar winner return for the television series. We've collected the best reactions to the news, many who are very clear about wanting Cage back, below.

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer told Collider. "Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

Regarding the possibility of National Treasure 3, Bruckheimer did not say that the Disney+ series takes the third film directed by Jon Turtletaub off the table, but that plans for the streaming show are further along.

“The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.”

One thing is clear from this revelation and the fan announcement though, the fans REALLY want Nicolas Cage to be involved in all facets of National Treasure. Cage recently signed on to play the part of Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series based on Netflix's hit series Tiger King. This marks Cage's first time acting for television in his long career, but perhaps opens the door for him to be comfortable appearing on the Disney+ spin-off.