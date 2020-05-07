National Treasure TV Series in the Works for Disney+

✖

The slate of original Disney+ content is rapidly expanding and fans of the Nicolas Cage adventure flick National Treasure would be happy to learn that something new from that franchise is on the way. Well they're in luck because a brand new series based on National Treasure is in the works for Disney's new streaming service, according to a recent report from Collider. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with the outlet regarding plans for the future of the franchise, including the possibility of a third film after 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen," explained Bruckheimer. "Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

Regarding the possibility of National Treasure 3, Bruckheimer did not say that the Disney+ series takes the third film directed by Jon Turtletaub off the table, but that plans for the streaming show are further along.

“The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.”

While it's been over a decade since the last film was released in theaters, now seems to be a great time to be a National Treasure fan with so much new content coming. Perhaps Nicolas Cage could appear in a cameo capacity to lend a hand to the younger cast for the Disney+ series, possibly setting up their next big historical heist for the silver screen.

This is a far cry from when ComicBook.com spoke with Turtletaub in 2018, when the filmmaker said that he and Cage were eager to get to work on a third movie but that Disney didn't have it in their plans.

"It's a no," Turteltaub explained. "I would love there to be. Nic is like, in wardrobe right now. Jerry Bruckheimer is ready to go. We would love to." He also said that the project would require some financier to "come up with about $80 million" for the project to come together. How time and a little bit of patience can change everything.

There is no word yet on when the Disney+ series or National Treasure 3 are expected to see the light of day or begin production.

