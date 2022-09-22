NBC's La Brea Adds Martin Sensmeier to Season 2 Cast

NBC's La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier to the cast for Season 2. The network told Deadline that the Yellowstone star has a recurring role in the upcoming episodes. September 27 will see the popular show pick back up on NBC. The Exiles will be led by Sensmeier and he will be a big antagonist for the La Brea Survivors. Taamet is the name of the character and he won't pop up until October 4's episode. Longtime fans will note, the Harris family still hasn't reunited. Josh is somewhere in 1988. Eve is still waiting on her husband and daughter to pop back up. She has no idea they've landed in Seattle and have to navigate the prehistoric world to get back to Los Angeles. La Brea did great ratings for NBC last year, in the younger demographics, it was one of the most-watched shows on broadcast television. When the decision was made to bring it back for Season 2, a lot of pundits considered the move a no-brainer.

Creator David Appelbaum talked to Entertainment Weekly about what he liked most about this show. "One of the great things about this show is that it had a very long gestation period," Appelbaum explained. "We started shooting the pilot right before the pandemic, and then we were shut down and then we didn't get a series pickup until a year after that. So over that year, we started our writers' room to develop more scripts and went at a pace that allowed us to think more deeply about the story and the long game over the seasons. So yeah, the answer is, we definitely have a lot planned out and know where we want to go."

Here's how NBC describes the first salvo of episodes: "An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other."

"The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson. "

La Brea returns to NBC's lineup on Tuesday, September 27.

