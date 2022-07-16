La Brea Season 2 Adds Sweet Tooth Alum

La Brea ended up being one of the most buzzed-about dramas of last season, offering an unexpected and eye-catching take on science fiction tropes. As the NBC series heads towards its second season, it sounds like one new cast member will be playing a significant role. Jonno Roberts, who is known for his work on Sweet Tooth, Wrecked, and Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, has been cast in a major recurring role in La Brea's second season. Roberts is poised to play James Mallet, who is described as "a brilliant scientist and businessman who just might be trying to save the world."

In La Brea, an epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The cast of La Brea includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson.

"One of the great things about this show is that it had a very long gestation period," creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner David Appelbaum previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We started shooting the pilot right before the pandemic, and then we were shut down and then we didn't get a series pickup until a year after that. So over that year, we started our writers' room to develop more scripts and went at a pace that allowed us to think more deeply about the story and the long game over the seasons. So yeah, the answer is, we definitely have a lot planned out and know where we want to go. I think that's really important with shows like this, but it's also important that you keep yourself open and flexible to new ideas because you never know where inspiration is gonna come from. But having certain signposts along the way is important, but giving yourself the flexibility along the way to make moves and go in different directions is always important, too.

