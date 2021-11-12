La Brea Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

NBC’s La Brea is coming back for Season 2. The company announced the move today after a curious audience has kept tuning in to find out all the mysteries surrounding the show. According to the network, La Brea is the number 1 new program for the fall in most viewership categories. They can probably attribute it to that pull from the central mysteries and some of that striking CGI. Big puzzle box shows like LOST have been a hard nut to crack for various studios, but Universal Television seems to have found their groove with La Brea.

In an interview with Collider, series star Natalie Zea talked about some of the wilder elements of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was one thing that I would have been really shocked about, if I hadn’t heard rumors about it on set. And you’ll know what it is when you watch it because it’s a pretty big gasp moment,” she explained. “I was upset that people were talking about it because I would have loved to have read it and been like, “What!?,” but I found out pretty early on. Chiké [Okonkwo] who plays Ty, knows all the things, so he whisper it to me. I’d be like, “Spoilers! I don’t wanna know.”

NBC describes the series for anyone looking to get into it right now:

An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson.

Have you seen La Brea Season 1? Let us know down in the comments!