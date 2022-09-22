La Brea Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Sinkhole Erupts

Ahead of the show's official return next week, NBC has revealed a new trailer for La Brea season two, bringing with it teases of what to expect in the new episodes but also revealing, you guessed it, another big hole that opens up in California. The mystery goes even deeper in the new season however as not only are new characters brought into the fold but surprising additions are made to the larger mythology. Set to return on Tuesday, September 27, La Brea will return with an even bigger second season. Following the show's ten episode inaugural batch, which would become the #1 new drama on TV last year, La Brea season two will feature 14 episodes in total.

The series follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn't know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

The cast of La Brea includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson.

The synopsis for the La Brea season two premiere, titled "The Next Day," reads as follows: "09/27/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : PREMIERE: Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group. Gavin, Izzy and Ella question whether they're fit to survive in 10,000 BC. Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time."

"One of the great things about this show is that it had a very long gestation period," creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner David Appelbaum previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We started shooting the pilot right before the pandemic, and then we were shut down and then we didn't get a series pickup until a year after that. So over that year, we started our writers' room to develop more scripts and went at a pace that allowed us to think more deeply about the story and the long game over the seasons. So yeah, the answer is, we definitely have a lot planned out and know where we want to go."

La Brea will return to NBC on Tuesday, September 27. Will you be tuning back in for the new episodes?