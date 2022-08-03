NCIS Crossover Event Announced by CBS

CBS is bringing its two NCIS shows together for a major crossover event in September. Season 20 of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i will collide in a two-hour crossover on Monday, September 19th from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT. The storyline sends both teams on the hunt for a dangerous suspect that unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan. The NCIS D.C. team then heads to Hawai'i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack. Both shows previously crossed over in March, with NCIS's Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) being invited to Hawai'i by Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey).

The first part of the crossover takes place in the NCIS episode titled "A Family Matter." Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker's name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai'i's Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.

Part 2 comes from NCIS: Hawai'i's "Prisoners' Dilemma." Tennant's team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven's whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the exciting conclusion to the special crossover event and the season two premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream both shows live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to the on-demand the following day after the episode airs.

Crossovers in a shared universe aren't an uncommon practice. For example, CBS has also done it for its CSI franchise on a number of occasions. With every CSI spinoff came the opportunity for a new crossover, and that remains the same for NCIS.

Are you excited to see the casts of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i join forces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!