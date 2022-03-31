✖

Three series in the CBS NCIS franchise have been renewed for next season. The original NCIS, top freshman drama NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles were all renewed for the 2022-2023 season. NCIS is the #1 broadcast series this season, delivering 11.11 million viewers and improving its new Monday 9:00 PM time slot by +149%. This season, NCIS has amassed over 95.8 billion potential social media impressions. NCIS made its debut in September 2003 and has spawned three different spinoffs, with NCIS: New Orleans coming to an end in 2021 after seven successful seasons.

"NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years," said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. "With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai'i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn't be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe."

NCIS: Hawai'i is currently averaging 8.29 million viewers and is a time period winner on Monday at 10:00 PM, improving the time slot by +26%. In addition, it's virtually tied for #1 new drama. The series has amassed over 11 billion potential social media impressions during its freshman season.

Finally, NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging 7.27 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its competitive time period Sunday at 10:00 PM. Season to date, it has amassed over 6 billion social media impressions. The show's 300th episode will air Sunday, May 8th. The series will return for Season 14.

CBS Studios is expanding globally and producing a local version of the NCIS brand for Australia, with NCIS: Sydney for Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia. These three dramas join the previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Bob Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.

NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney.