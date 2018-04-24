Netflix Canada Asks ‘Riverdale’ Fans For Their Black Hood Theories Over the Phone

It seems as though Archie Andrews is bringing back the Red Circle to hunt the Black Hood.

At least that is a reasonable interpretation of a viral voicemail circulating online thanks to Netflix Canada, who opened up a toll-free phone number to ask Riverdale fans to provide their theories on the identity of The Black Hood.

#Riverdale is in need of your help catching the Black Hood. Got a hot-tip? Please call (888) 929-7872 with any information you have! pic.twitter.com/UiyI14lcMC — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) April 23, 2018

The voice mail at the 888-number, which you can hear in the video at the top oif this article, is different from the public service announcement featuring Archie directly above.

Earlier this season, Archie put together a band of (mostly bare-chested) allies which he called The Red Circle, a nod to the long-running line of superhero comics which have recently made their way back to Archie Comics.

Originally the heroes of MLJ’s superhero line — Archie Comics’s predecessor — the Red Circle characters made their way briefly to DC Comics in the ’90s, but have returned to Archie in recent years and were relaunched about five years ago as Dark Circle.

The Red Circle on TV was composed of members of the Riverdale wrestling team, wearing ski masks and threatening those who would do harm to the people of the Riverdale community.

In recent years, the Red Circle characters were reinvented as Dark Circle heroes, with an edgier look and feel. While the comics have been published irregularly, The Black Hood being the only title consistently published in the recent past, the reinvigorated and reinvented line has served as a way to bring Archie’s clean-cut, family-friendly image a sense of danger that appeals to direct market consumers of Marvel MAX and Image-style super-books.

In “Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens,” which aired the week before last, the Red Circle — a group of doe-eyed defenders of Riverdale‘s status quo — became the Dark Circle, a group of black-clad avenging angels.

As a pair of gangsters made a move against Hiram and Hermione Lodge’s empire, Archie Andrews rallied a group of would-be vigilantes to scare them off, referring to themselves as the Dark Circle.

But apparently it’s only the Dark Circle against the mob; fighting the Black Hood, they’re still Red through and through.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.