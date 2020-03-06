Netflix Cancels AJ and the Queen After One Season

Netflix has brought the ax down on yet another TV series this year, cancelling AJ and the Queen after just one season. The series was created by RuPaul who also served as its star. RuPaul played a drag queen named Ruby Red who travels across the country, bouncing from club to club, along with a 9-year-old stowaway orphan named AJ (Izzy G). RuPaul announced the cancellation on Twitter, confirming that the show would not get a second season.

“End of the road for AJ and the Queen,” RuPaul wrote. “Netflix has decided not to extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

Netflix cancellations tend to hit hard among fans, and the streaming giant has even cancelled popular series as well as new shows generating tons of buzz. Recent months have seen the axe fall on fan favorites like Bojack Horseman as well as the teen zombie-hunting series Daybreak, which ended after just one season.

But few cancellations have enraged fans as much as the unceremonious ending of their series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In just a few short years, Netflix went from releasing multiple seasons of six different series to none at all. While that has more to do with Marvel’s parent company Disney launching a direct competitor to Netflix, the streamer ended the fan-favorite series Daredevil after a critically acclaimed and popular third season.

Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb helped make these series happen on Netflix, and after they were cancelled he penned a touching letter to fans.

“Four separate television series, each with different super-talented showrunners, writers, directors, cast and crew, coming out months apart and then…they would meet in a single event series all set in the heart of New York City,” Loeb wrote.

He added, “They said it couldn’t be done. But Marvel assembled amazing teams to write, produce, direct, edit, and score 13 seasons and 148 one-hour episodes… We loved each and every minute of it. And we did it all for you — the fans — who cheered for us around the world and made all the hard work worth it.”

This latest cancellation is yet another reminder that no show is safe on Netflix, but at least the streamer has more than enough content for fans to discover something new.