Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season

Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.

"Sadly, yes, Netflix have cancelled this. Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story...," Barton wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet from The Imaginarium, the production company behind The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. The Imaginarium tweet alludes to the show not continuing for Season 2, even with it receiving "stellar reviews" and having "a fiercely loyal global fanbase." "While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life," the tweet reads.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Rotten Tomatoes Score

As Imaginarium pointed out, Season 1 of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself was a hit with critics and audiences, receiving a 93% Tomatometer score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. There are 14 critic ratings compared to 395 user ratings, so audiences were overwhelming in support of the Netflix original series.

"A fantasy series full of flair along with thoughtful insight, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself is an exemplary YA adaptation," the critic consensus reads.

What Is The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself?

Based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green, Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Batman, I May Destroy You), Nadia Parkes (Domina, Starstruck) and Emilien Vekemans ( Transferts ) lead the cast of the series. The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji writer Joe Barton heads up the series which also features a score created by British pop group, Let's Eat Grandma. Netflix's description for the series reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between 'good' and 'bad' fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is."