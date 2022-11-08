Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10

Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.

When you stack these numbers up against the likes of Stranger Things this might not seem like much, but the grassroots of the show's fandom is clearly spreading. Internationally The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is holding remarkably well, with FlixPatrol reporting that the show remains in the Top 5 of many major countries like Brazil, Austria, and Germany. Considering the show didn't have much advetising by the streaming service, and again was released alongside more high profile shows, this seems like an easy win for the streamer. You can find the current Top 10 shows on Netflix below.

Based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green, Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Batman, I May Destroy You), Nadia Parkes (Domina, Starstruck) and Emilien Vekemans ( Transferts ) lead the cast of the series. The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji writer Joe Barton heads up the series which also features a score created by British pop group, Let's Eat Grandma. Netflix's description for the series reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between 'good' and 'bad' fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is."

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself also stars Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror), David Gyasi (Carnival Row, Troy: Fall of a City), Kerry Fox (Conversations with Friends, Last Tango in Halifax) and Liz White (Unforgotten, Brexit: The Uncivil War), Karen Connell (Vikings), Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You, Dune), Misia Butler (Kiss Me First) as well as multiple Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominee Roísín Murphy making her drama debut.