Netflix’s ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Animated Series Confirmed to Return for Season 2

The Netflix animated series Carmen Sandiego, which reimagines the classic character as a thief for good, is confirmed to return for a second season.

You can check out the tweet from the official Carmen Sandiego account, which confirmed the news early yesterday, below:

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego season 2 you ask? Well, it’s officially returning on @Netflix! Keep those red fedoras on and stay tuned for more details. #CarmenSandiego #FollowtheFedora pic.twitter.com/BdRoqmacw2 — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) February 15, 2019

One thing to note here is the wording of this. There’s no instance of “renew” or “renewed” associated with it, and that seems to be intentional. According to The Wrap, this has a simple explanation.

When the animated Carmen Sandiego show was initially ordered by Netflix, it was for 20 episodes. When Season One premiered, it did so with only nine episodes. Rather than separate it into Part 1 and Part 2 or something of that nature, it would appear that the remaining 11 episodes will form a Season Two for the series, according to a Netflix spokesperson that spoke with The Wrap.

It’s unclear exactly when Season Two might release, though the official Twitter account suggests fans “stay tuned for more details.” Given that it’s only been a month since the first season released, it’s likely we won’t see Season Two until March or April at the earliest. But then again, that’s just speculation, and perhaps Netflix drops the remaining episodes even sooner than that.

“Carmen Sandiego is a fantastic balancing act of a series,” our reviewer wrote in January. “It’s action-packed, educational, and downright fun the majority of the time. There are a ton of characters to love, but it never feels as though the roster is too over-crowded for kids to get lost with what’s going on. And if you’re a parent that gets roped into watching cartoons with your children, this show will quickly prove to be a blessing in disguise. It’s made for young people, but it’s in no way silly, and packs an emotional punch when necessary, so you’ll often times enjoy it just as much as the kids do. There’s genuinely something for everyone here, making Carmen Sandiego yet another animated home run for Netflix.”

Carmen Sandiego Season One is currently streaming on Netflix.