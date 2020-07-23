Netflix Scraps Chris D'Elia Prank Show

In the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against comedian Chris D'Elia, Netflix is pulling the plug on an unscripted series that featured the actor. The untitled prank show was set to be produced by D'Elia and fellow comedian Bryan Callen, an idea that the two came up with after consistently pulling pranks on another. Netflix had struck a deal with D'Elia and Callen to develop the show before the allegations about D'Elia were made. The show had not yet begun production.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news of Netflix's decision, which comes about a month after several women accused D'Elia of sexually harassing them. D'Elia allegedly pursued relationships with some of these women while they were underage, with on accuser stating that he asked her for nude photographs knowing the was a minor.

The 40-year-old comedian denied all of the allegations, stating that he "never knowingly pursued" any underage women, and that all of this relationships have been "legal and consentual." Shortly after the allegations were made, D'Elia was dropped by his agency, CAA.

Netflix is scrapping D'Elia's upcoming series, but his three standup specials remain on the site (as of Thursday). The actor also appeared in the second season of the Netflix original series You, where he played a comedian who preys on underage girls.

Back in June, You star Penn Badgley addressed the allegations against D'Elia.

"It did affect me deeply," Badgley said. "I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women."

"What is really important is to recognize that the policies that underwrite every given system — the practices, the regulations, the laws that underwrite every one of these systems which act as a haven for the individuals that take advantage, namely white men," he continued. "And women — but, you know, white people, and white men. And white men of a particular breed, who are successful and charismatic. I think that we need to remember that that is the level of change we’re looking for."

