Netflix Debuts Final Season of Fan-Favorite Series

Netflix has released the final season of a fan-favorite series on its streaming service. Locke & Key Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix – and there will certainly be a lot of fans ready and waiting to start binging it! Locke & Key has gone from being one of the most troublesome comic book adaptation stuck in development limbo to becoming a cult-hit success with its Netflix TV adaptation.

(WARNING: Locke & Key Season 1-2 SPOILERS Follow!)

Season 2 of Locke & Key ended with a finale that was (appropriately enough) titled "Cliffhanger". There was a big battle between the Locke family and the demonic entity Dodge that ended with the demon's death, and life seemingly taking on a peaceful new status quo, with Lucas still alive as an echo, freed from Dodge; Nina getting to retain her magic knowledge; Tyler heading off on a "normal life" road trip, etc. However, the final moments of the season saw a new threat rise, as Eden summoned Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand) back to Earth as an echo – only to have him promptly throw her down the well and escape into the world using the Anywhere Key.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," said creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill when announcing Season 3. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Synopsis: After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family."

MORE: How Netflix's Lucifer, The Sandman and Locke & Key are all connected in the comics

Locke & Key on Netflix stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck. Locke & Key Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix on August 10th.