Netflix Drops New Season 3 Teaser for Fan-Favorite Show

Your latest look at Netflix's Sex Education has officially arrived. On Monday, the streaming service released a new teaser for the comedy's upcoming third season, which is set to be released on September 17th. The teaser, which you can check out below, is framed as an in-universe advertisement for Moordale Secondary School, which many of the series' characters attend. The advertisement spotlights Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke), the school's new headmistress, who hopes to return the establishment to its former glory.

In Sex Education Season 3, it’s a new year as Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in its lead roles, with Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Jim Howic, and Jason Isaacs also starring. The series was renewed for a third season in February of 2020.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," show creator Leslie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

"It was a wonderful surprise, but I really didn’t see it coming," Nunn said of the series' success on Netflix. "In a lot of ways, I just feel like I live in that teenage world. At this stage, I don’t really have time to take anything else on, but I am getting more offers and really fantastic opportunities coming my way. A few years ago I didn’t think that was going to happen at all."

As mentioned above, Sex Education Season 3 will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 17th.