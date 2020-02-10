Netflix Renews Sex Education for Season 3

It looks like Netflix has chosen to keep one of its shows alive for a third season. The streaming service has gotten a bad reputation for ending series too early, but Sex Education is defying the odds. The show has been renewed for a third season, and it was done so way ahead of schedule.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sex Education is slated for a third season. The release will hit Netflix in 2021, so fans can expect to see the hit series live on for at least a year longer.

For those of you unfamiliar with the show, the teen comedy hails from Britain and stars Asa Butterfield. The actor plays a teenager struggling to fit in, and things only get worse when his mother, who Gillian Anderson plays, comes around. After all, it is hard enough being a teenager, but those formative years can become harder when your mom is a sex therapist.

Currently, Sex Education stands as one of Netflix’s top series. It has racked up more than 40 million viewers, and its second season debuted early last month. Clearly, the show has done well enough to warrant a third season which will debut next year.

“I think these characters … they’ve got legs,” show creator Leslie Nunn told THR recent. “I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

If you want to learn more about Sex Education, you can check it out on Netflix here or read its synopsis as follows: “Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.”

