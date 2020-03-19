Netflix Asked To Slow Down Streaming To Prevent Internet Overload

Around the country, employees are working from home as a means to prevent gathering in large crowds, including offices, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is resulting in surges in Internet usage in places where there is not usually such a high demand for such services. People are not only hitting their e-mails and Google Hangout meetings but they are streaming content to their TV‘s and computers more than usual. Now, some analysts are asking people to limit their streaming to Standard Definition rather than High Definition, as a means to prevent overloading servers which are supplying the Internet.

“Important phone conversation with Reed Hasting, CEO of Netflix,” Thierry Breton wrote on Twitter. “To be COVID-19, we stay at home. Teleworking and streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s switch to Standard Definition when HD is not necessary.”

Check out the tweet from Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, below.

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020

Services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu have been used in the abundance since the encouragement of staying home to combat the coronavirus began. With movie theaters closed down, several studios are electing to release their titles online through video on-demand platforms, like Bloodshot which arrives next week, and the DC Comics film Birds of Prey which had its box office run cut slightly short. Universal is also dropping The Hunt and The Invisible Man for digital downloads, after the former was only in theaters for a week.

Still, there is plenty to look forward to as Disney+ revealed all of the titles coming to its streaming service over the next few weeks and Netflix has all of their already scheduled programming ready to thrive with everybody being home and eager to stream new content.

