Everyone loves a big action-packed historical TV series and one show that could give Game of Thrones a run for its money is one of the best out there. However, the series that launched in 2015 and ran for five seasons and a wrap-up movie is about to become much harder to watch in the U.S. as all episodes will be leaving its home on Netflix in less than a month. Yet all is not lost as you could easily binge the 46 episodes of The Last Kingdom before December 9 to see why this show has a massive 95% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series’ departure from Netflix has come as a surprise to fans, who assumed that as Netflix is co-producer they would be keeping the show on their platform permanently. However, with the show originally airing on BBC America before Netflix became involved it seems that pesky licensing rules are shipping it off the platform.

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The Last Kingdom earned rave reviews from its first episodes and, unlike Game of Thrones, continued to please viewers through until its final episode. Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series, the show is packed with brutal and bloody battles, political manipulation, and the kind of drama that made George R.R. Martin’s fantasy epic such a hit on HBO. However, The Last Kingdom has its story rooted in real history. Even though Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire bases several aspects of its story in historical places and events, such as The Wall being a representation of Hadrian’s Wall in northern England, and the battle of the Starks and Lannisters drawing inspiration from the War of the Roses between the houses of Lancaster and York, Cornwell’s work is truer to the kind of power struggles that actually took place in England.

The Last Kingdom Is a Must Watch for Game of Thrones and Vikings Fans

The Last Kingdom tells of the bloody struggle to reunite England during the ninth and 10th centuries. Dane raised Saxon Uhtred of Bebbanburg, played by Alexander Dreymon, is the central conflicted character of the saga, who fights to reclaim his ancestral home while struggling to work out which side he should actually be fighting for. Across five seasons, Uhtred’s path is one that brings him into several intense conflicts, puts his loyalties to the test, and provides a thrilling story that kept both audiences and critics watching the show to its conclusion. Before the end of the series in 2022, a sequel feature length movie was announced under the title of The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. The movie debuted on Netflix in 2023 to conclude the story.

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The biggest achievement of The Last Kingdom was being able to maintain its high standard throughout the entire series. Game of Thrones proved how hard it can be to deliver a satisfying conclusion to a long-running series, but one thing the show had going for it was that all of its books were available at the time it reached the end. Where HBO’s series needed to go beyond Martin’s books in order to complete the tale, The Last Kingdom clearly benefited from having everything laid out ready in advance. That means that even if you have already seen it, The Last Kingdom is a series that is always worth a rewatch. If you live in the U.S., then you have until December 9 to get in on the action, which those in the U.K., Europe, and other territories, the series is set to remain with the streamer until 2028. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die will not be leaving Netflix and will remain on the platform worldwide.

Have you see The Last Kingdom? Is it better than Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.