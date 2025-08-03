7 Fantasy Shows To Watch If You Still Miss Game Of Thrones

HBO’s Game of Thrones became one of the most influential, revolutionary, and beloved shows on TV during its eight-season run between 2011 and 2019. Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones saw the noble families of the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos embroiled in a web of political conflict as each lay claim to the Iron Throne – the ruling seat of the Seven Kingdoms. This dynastic storyline kept audiences engaged throughout, making Game of Thrones, despite some criticisms, one of the most successful TV shows in history.

Game of Thrones‘ popularity has spurred the development of a number of spinoffs, including House of the Dragon and the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series. While these would obviously be the perfect shows to watch if you still miss Game of Thrones’ fantasy and political narrative, there are many other series with similar themes that deserve to be seen, too. These shows emulate Game of Thrones’ political intrigue, fantasy textures, and even the series’ more science-fiction elements, which make them fantastic successors and predecessors to Game of Thrones.

7) The Witcher (2019 – Present)

Also adapted from a medieval-inspired book series, this time Wiedźmin from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December 2019, and is set to soon debut its fifth and final season. The Witcher introduced Geralt of Rivia (initially Henry Cavill, later Liam Hemsworth) as a magically-enhanced monster hunter who embarks on various fantasy-inspired adventures. These historical themes perfectly emulate Game of Thrones, while The Witcher has a more intimate focus with a smaller cast and more insular storyline, which differs from Game of Thrones’ epic, world-spanning scope and political power struggles.

6) The Last Kingdom (2015 – 2022)

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series of novels, The Last Kingdom is similarly inspired by an English historical period, this time covering the birth of England in the ninth and tenth centuries. The Last Kingdom’s historical exploration, focus on Uhtred of Bebbanburg’s (Alexander Dreymon) struggle between his joint Anglo-Saxon and Danish heritage, and battle action sequences are all reminiscent of Game of Thrones. The Last Kingdom received critical acclaim throughout its five-season run on BBC Two and Netflix, so it carries a similar prestige and impact as Game of Thrones.

5) Black Sails (2014 – 2017)

Roughly two decades before the events of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel, Treasure Island, Starz’s Black Sails series focuses on the adventures of the feared Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) during the Golden Age of Piracy. Set primarily on the Seven Seas, Black Sails may have a very different setting, but the series has similarly complex characters and relationships, intriguing stories of betrayals and power struggles, and high-stakes action sequences in its historical setting. Black Sails has sometimes been referred to as the “Pirates Game of Thrones,” making it the perfect show to watch if you’re missing the HBO series itself.

4) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022 – Present)

When it first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was heavily compared to Game of Thrones. The series, set thousands of years before the events of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels, depicts Middle-earth’s Second Age. The Rings of Power’s epic scope, large ensemble cast, and major political themes make it a brilliant show to watch after Game of Thrones, while The Rings of Power is considered to be more family-friendly and its pacing issues distance it from Game of Thrones’ immense success.

3) Vikings (2013 – 2021)

Inspired by the sagas of legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lodbrok, Vikings sees the adapted Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) rise to fame as a Viking warrior, eventually becoming a Scandinavian king. The historical setting, Lothbrok’s rise to power, other characters’ strong developments, and epic battles and action sequences are all reminiscent of Game of Thrones. Beyond that, the complete immersion into Norse culture and mythology in Vikings also harks back to Game of Thrones’ immersion into Martin’s world – which also makes Vikings a series that’s hard not to binge, just like Game of Thrones.

2) Rome (2005 – 2007)

Despite being one of the earliest HBO original series, Rome, which released two seasons between 2005 and 2007, still stands out as one of the studio’s strongest programmes. Set in the first century BC, Rome explores Ancient Rome’s transition from a Republic to an Empire, focusing on an ensemble cast and exploring themes of ambition, politics, betrayals, and the consequences of unimaginable power. Rome has been praised for its high accuracy, its production value, and its authentic use of Roman and Egyptian language, receiving critical acclaim and often being mentioned alongside Game of Thrones among HBO’s best shows.

1) Foundation (2021 – Present)

With a far-reaching narrative adapted from the Foundation novel series by Isaac Asimov, Apple TV+’s Foundation – although very different to Game of Thrones – shares overt themes with the HBO series. Foundation’s world-building, political dynasty narrative, high production value, and complex, often-family-focused themes make it a brilliant successor to Game of Thrones. Foundation is set in the far future, and Game of Thrones is set in a fictionalized past, but both follow a similar storyline of ruling power and familial dynasties, and both blend sci-fi and fantasy elements to create new, vibrant, yet believable worlds, making them far more similar than you might think at first glance.

