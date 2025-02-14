7 Must-See Shows If You Loved Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones achieved unparalleled popularity and success during its eight-season run from 2011 to 2019. Thanks to its wide variety of intricately developed characters, jaw-dropping narrative turns, and thrilling battle scenes, Game of Thrones became a legendary TV show. In spite of Game of Thrones‘ poorly received final season, the franchise based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels returned in 2022 with its first spin-off series, House of the Dragon, which has produced a compelling narrative comparable to its predecessor’s glory days. The next Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on Max in 2025 before House of the Dragon Season 3 airs in 2026. In the meantime, fans can look to the myriad of shows outside of the Game of Thrones universe that offer the same attributes that made the show great.

These seven TV shows deliver the complex politics, fascinating character arcs, and shocking plot twists that Game of Thrones fans loved.

Vikings

Vikings chronicles a vast array of warriors, kings, and queens from Scandinavia to England over its six seasons. Primarily centering around the ventures of the real-life Viking Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his family, the historical drama presents a fascinating portrait of the late eighth and early ninth centuries as Norse combatants clash with English forces. Hailed for its outstanding battle sequences, brutality, and compelling character dynamics, Vikings remains a top-notch TV series that replicates Game of Thrones’ best qualities. Moreover, Vikings didn’t take long to get its feet off the ground following its 2013 premiere, quickly reaching a level of addiction that Game of Thrones fans know all too well. The subsequent spinoff show Vikings: Valhalla failed to achieve the same heights as its predecessor, but its three seasons are still a worthy viewing after finishing Vikings.

The Last Kingdom

Game of Thrones lovers in search of an aesthetically comparable show will find an adequate match in The Last Kingdom. The BBC and Netflix drama bases its story on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories book series, which delves into the true history of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) — a Saxon raised by a Danish warlord who sets out to reclaim his birthright. The Last Kingdom‘s five seasons don’t exhibit the same style of across-the-board character development as Game of Thrones, as Uhtred’s perspective remains the show’s main focus. Even so, The Last Kingdom‘s medieval ninth-century setting, heart-pounding battles, and captivating power struggles between Saxons and Danes are sure to delight Game of Thrones fans.

Rome

Another marvel of the historical fiction genre, Rome ran for just two seasons on HBO before its untimely cancellation, however, anyone who appreciates an intelligent political narrative will love the show. Rome narrates Julius Caesar’s (Ciarán Hinds) takeover of the titular city while detailing the affairs of his associates Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson). The series depicts many more historical figures, including Cleopatra (Lyndsey Marshal) and Mark Antony (James Purefoy), making it an exhilarating viewing experience for Roman Empire admirers. Furthermore, Rome‘s numerous impressive acting performances elevate its intricate plot. A winner of seven Emmy Awards, Rome easily stacks up to Game of Thrones‘ riveting story.

Black Sails

Black Sails holds the status of an underrated TV gem. Designed as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous 1883 novel Treasure Island, the Starz original series offers a gripping look into life on the Bahamian island of New Providence and into life on the high seas as different bands of pirates vie for power and riches during the 18th century’s Golden Age of Piracy. Black Sails‘ four seasons develop a rich web of complex characters — both real and fictional. The likes of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), “Long” John Silver (Luke Arnold), “Calico” Jack Rackham (Toby Schmitz), Anne Bonny (Clara Paget), and many more lie at the heart of Black Sails‘ absorbing narrative. Like Game of Thrones, the show prioritizes fleshing out its personalities and their relationships with each other, keeping audiences engaged with the story from beginning to end.

Foundation

Apple TV+’s Foundation loosely adapts Isaac Asimov’s acclaimed science-fiction novels. The show takes place in a futuristic galaxy where a genetic dynasty rules the Galactic Empire. Meanwhile, a psychohistorian named Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) discovers an algorithm enabling him to predict the future. Foundation Season 1 remains true in spirit to Asimov’s first book despite making several character and story changes. Some viewers found Season 1’s narrative overly convoluted, however, Foundation Season 2’s plot lines are much easier to follow. The sci-fi show has found its footing ahead of the Season 3 premiere in 2025. Game of Thrones fans should add Foundation to their watchlists, as it mirrors the large-scale world-building and layered politics found in George R.R. Martin’s universe.

Dune: Prophecy

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies are perfect in every way for those who enjoyed Game of Thrones, and Max’s prequel TV series Dune: Prophecy additionally aligns with the series’ tale of royal families, political schemes, and stunning plot twists. Dune: Prophecy fixates on the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood trained in the art of directing the course of history. Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the series’ first season chronicles fascinating developments as the Sisterhood’s leaders Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) reckon with their pasts and strive to change the future according to how they see fit. The scale of Dune: Prophecy Season 1 may not compare to Game of Thrones‘ immense network of people and places, however, it remains a valuable addition to the Dune franchise that chronicles cutthroat politics similarly to Game of Thrones. With Season 2 already greenlit, Dune: Prophecy has the opportunity to expand on Frank Herbert’s novels even more.

The Expanse

One of the best sci-fi shows of all time, The Expanse ran for six seasons, telling the captivating story of a colonized Solar System 200 years in the future. Focusing on the longstanding power struggle between the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt, The Expanse follows politicians, pirates, ordinary citizens, and the crew of an independent spaceship known as the Rocinante. The Expanse‘s storytelling brilliance stems from its array of well-written character arcs within an engrossing overarching plot involving the emergence of a world-altering supernatural force. Accordingly, The Expanse has often drawn comparisons to Game of Thrones for its unpredictable chess games among powerful leaders and incorporation of fantasy elements. The Expanse is effortlessly addicting all the way through, containing some amazing acting performances and satisfying payoffs along the way. All Game of Thrones fans looking to fulfill their desire for epic world-building and unforgettable character arcs should turn to The Expanse.

