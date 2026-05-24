Netflix is About to Lose HBO’s 100%-Rated Sci-Fi Series Next Week

There’s only one week remaining until Netflix axes one of the greatest sci-fi series ever made. And this animated show impressed critics and audiences alike, with each group praising it for its dark story and unique animation style. The show is both eerie and beautiful, and there’s something about it that feels like it’s treading entirely new ground, even as it tackles the same subjects and tropes that have made sci-fi as popular as it is.

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Initially debuting on HBO Max before being acquired by Netflix, Scavengers Reign centers on the now-scattered crew of the Demeter 227, the damaged deep-space freighter that brought them to a planet designed to protect itself at all costs—even the lives of the crew members. Nothing is as it seems in Scavengers Reign, with flora, fauna, and people twisted into dark mirrors of themselves. It’s kill or be killed, eat or be eaten.

There’s Never Been Another Show Like Scavengers Reign

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The series still boasts a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score. And the balancing act between relatability and genuine dread was a fine line that the show walked masterfully, blending real human emotion with the alien backdrop—and what a backdrop like that will do to the human psyche. And while some might call it overly dark, it’s in that darkness that something entirely unexpected grows—hope. “A lush, magnificent, hypnotic story of human survival in a place that feels, in a way that sci-fi planets only occasionally manage, truly otherworldly,” says critic James Poniewozik.

Casual viewers also raved about Scavengers Reign. Highlighting the importance of the inherent sense of discomfort that comes with viewing, one viewer said, “Absolutely stunning, uncomfortably so at times, like the more shocking parts are at the start. Very thoughtful psychological sci-fi, another masterpiece that should have another season approved!” Another added, “Scavengers Reign is one of the best sci-fi shows I’ve seen. I was sad to hear it was canceled, since it introduced such a vibrant and unique alien world. The characters were interesting, the story was great, and the art style was extremely good. It’s rare to have shows like this.”

Overall, Scavengers Reign is a genuine sci-fi gem, and the fact that the series couldn’t continue is the real tragedy. Few modern shows are as brave as this one, so to see it disappear from streaming is more than disappointing.

What’s your favorite moment from Scavengers Reign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to take a peek at the exciting things happening over at the ComicBook forum.