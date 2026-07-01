Baywatch Reboot Reveals Its Hot New Lifeguards in First Look Teaser (Will They Succeed Where The Rock Failed?)

Fox’s Baywatch reboot is going to be heating up the cold stretch of winter this year, and a new first-look teaser proves it. This new version of Baywatch will be featuring the toned bodies of some familiar (hot) faces fans will recognize, starting with Arrow star Stephen Amell, who will be playing the adult version of original series character Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining Amell in the reboot are newcomers like Hassie Harrisonn (Dangerous Animals, Yellowstone) as “Nat”, Jessica Belkin (Elle, Dutton Ranch) as Hobie’s daughter “Charlie Vale,” Brooks Nader as “Selene,” Livvy Dunne making her acting debut as “Grace,” Noah Beck as “Luke,” Shay Mitchell as “Trina” and Thaddeus LaGrone as “Brad.” Original Baywatch stars Kelly Packard (April Giminski), Michael Bergin (Jack ‘J.D.’ Darius), Erika Eleniak (Shauni McClain) and David Chokachi (Cody Madison) will all return as series regulars.

You can watch the first look trailer for Baywatch (2027) below.

Play video

The new Baywatch series is coming from showrunner Lara Olsen, who produced the 90210 reboot series. The show’s synopsis reads: “Lifeguards train rookies while facing dangers on the beach and complicated personal relationships.” An open casting call for the show was held earlier this year, as producers sought to discover “fresh faces with authentic SoCal energy as we bring back Baywatch for a new generation of fans.”

Will The Baywatch Reboot Succeed Where The Rock Failed?

Paramount

After Baywatch struggled to launch spinoffs following the original series, the franchise sat dormant until the late 2010s, when Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and his producing partners got a Baywatch movie into development at Paramount, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson playing the Hasselhoff role of Mitch Buchannon. The cast included big names like Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandera Daddario, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, comedian Hannibal Buress and others, and even featured cameo appearances from Hasselhoff and his original series co-star, Pamela Anderson.

And yet, Baywatch (2017) only did modestly well at the box office, earning $177 million worldwide on a budget of somewhere between $60-$70 million. The film was largely panned by critics, and only moderately praised by viewers; the final blow was a string of nominations the Golden Raspberry Awards, which “celebrate” Hollywood’s worst films and performances, every year.

Ironically, the failure of The Rock’s Baywatch movie may have been the very thing that caused original series creators Gregory J. Bonann and Douglas Schwartz to decide that TV was the best format for relaunching Baywatch. The real question is: Will modern audiences still embrace this kind of material? A 2024 TV documentary, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, took some hard looks behind the scenes of the original series, and explored some of the darker sides of making it, from the cast trying to maintain unrealistic body standards, to the increasingly outlandish and/or salacious things the creators came up with to keep viewers buzzing.

Play video

And yet, recent examples like the Scrubs revival have proven that series from the 1990s or 2000s can be brought back successfully by balancing the classic dynamics with modern awareness and wit about how much things have changed (or not). Stephen Amell’s abs got their own starring role duirng his time as DC’s Green Arrow, so there’s already a built-in fanbase for his (slow-motion) run on Baywatch.

Baywatch will premiere on Fox in January 2027.