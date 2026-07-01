Nickelodeon Announces a Holiday For Its Biggest NickToon

Nickelodeon has been well-known for creating some of the biggest animated series around, with the Nicktoons encompassing series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, and too many more to count. Amongst the many animated series that spawned from the cable network, there has been one sea-dwelling behemoth that has reigned supreme. SpongeBob SquarePants has been running for decades, outliving nearly all of its animated brethren, and to help celebrate this occasion, Nickelodeon is giving Bikini Bottom its very own holiday. While there will be plenty of big events for the Krusty Krab worker, you might be surprised to see what’s being rolled out on July 14th.

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Nickelodeon has confirmed that July 14th is officially “SpongeBob Day,” with the cable network planning to roll out the red carpet for the aquatic fry cook. To start, the special day will see Nick revealing three totally new alternate endings to the episode of the animated series, “Shanghaied.” This installment, for those who might not know, was a part of the show’s second season and saw SpongeBob kidnapped to become a crew member of the Flying Dutchman’s ship. July 14th will also give fans a look at upcoming holiday episodes of the main series, along with The Patrick Star Show, that will focus on Christmas and Halloween, respectively. This is far from the only announcement that Nickelodeon is hinting at for this major occasion.

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A SpongeBob Day Like No Other

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Aside from the aforementioned updates, SpongeBob SquarePants’ special day will also include a new look at upcoming toys, all-day television marathons of the series, and a new Patrick Star YouTube Channel. In what might be the most surprising news in the build-up to this event, Nickelodeon has confirmed that Patrick is getting his very own music album titled, “Patrick Star Superstar.” The first single of the upcoming album, “Watch Out for That Rake,” will land on July 9th, with the soundtrack itself releasing pre-sales on July 14th.

Earlier this summer, long before the SpongeBob holiday was confirmed, SpongeBob SquarePants was renewed for seasons eighteen and nineteen. Season eighteen is set to land on Nickelodeon later this year alongside the sixth season of The Patrick Star Show, which was also renewed for both seasons six and seven. Even with the Paramount/Warner Bros merger on the horizon, it doesn’t seem as though Bikini Bottom is going anywhere anytime soon.

While SpongeBob has long been a tenet of Nickelodeon, the undersea chef could not be confined to one network. Ever since, the series has found its way onto multiple streaming services, with Netflix even housing original movies focusing on SpongeBob’s supporting characters.

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Via Variety