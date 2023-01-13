Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Families Criticize Evan Peters' Netflix Series Awards Win

Evan Peters won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Now, some of the victims' families addressed his win and the speech he gave on-stage. During the awards show, Peters openly hoped that something good would come from the increased visibility that this series gave the cases. However, Tony Hughes' mother Shirley told TMZ that there were other ways to go about that speech. In fact, she would have liked to see the actor pay tribute to the victims or called out Hollywood for continuing to glorify these kinds of murders. Neither one transpired and Netflix has already renewed the series after the wild streaming numbers. However, a lot of fans watching at home agreed with her sentiments too. Read what she had to say right here.

"Evan should have used his acceptance speech to mention the families who are still suffering from Dahmer's crimes, or to say Hollywood should put an end to telling stories about killers and glorifying them," Hughes said. "There's a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame… It's a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day."

Netflix Moves To Make More Dahmer

As we mentioned earlier, Netflix is pushing forward for more of the Ryan Murphy series. Two more seasons are on the way from the creator and his collaborator Ian Brennan. Apparently, the show will now focus on other people who had high profiles but were monsters in their own right. Netflix points to the 924 million hours viewed when it comes to their decision. It was the second-most popular English TV series on Netflix last year. None of those impressive stats will come as an consolation to the families of those who were killed. Here's how one executive from the company addressed the renewal.

"Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world," Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix said. "The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

Do you agree with the families? Let us know down in the comments!