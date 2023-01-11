Evan Peters Wins Best Actor Golden Globe for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters has won a Golden Globe for his role in the smash hit series Dahmer— Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On Tuesday night, Peters won the award for Best Actor in a Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV, in honor of his performance portraying the titular real-life serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. Other nominees in the category included Taron Egerton for Black Bird, Colin Firth for The Staircase, Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven, and Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy. This is Peters' first Golden Globe nomination and win.

What is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about?

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is about the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, and how he became one of the most notorious serial killers in America. His murders were executed in Bath Township, Ohio, West Allis, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991. The series dramatizes instances where Dahmer was nearly apprehended until his ultimate conviction and death. It also explores how police incompetence and apathy contributed to enabling his crimes.

The series also stars Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer, Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland, Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer.

How popular is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

When the series debuted on Netflix in the fall of 2022, it quickly went on to become the second most-watched English language series in the history of the dreamer, with billions of hours streamed in total. The streamer has since greenlit two new seasons of the Monster anthology, which will follow other controversial figures in history.

"Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

Dahmer— Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.