Netflix Just Surprise Added One of Prime Video’s Best Forgotten Thrillers

The era of sharing streaming exclusives appears to be in full-swing, as services continue to license original titles out to rivals. It’s one thing for a Hulu or HBO Max to send an older original series to an ad-supported service like Tubi, but it’s another for Netflix to start streaming shows that were once highly touted exclusives from its biggest rivals. Hulu’s Stephen King series Castle Rock is coming to Netflix later in the month, but Wednesday morning saw the streamer unexpectedly add both seasons of a Prime Video thriller that you might have forgotten about.

Netflix just added Prime Video’s Hunters to its lineup, making both seasons available on its streaming roster for the first time. The series first premiered on Prime Video in 2020, with its second and final season arriving three years later. Hunters has been finished since 2023 and is still available on Amazon’s streamer, but this surprise arrival on Netflix could bring more eyes to a series that never quite the attention some felt it deserved.

Hunters comes from creator David Weil, who co-created Apple TV’s hit series Invasion, and is set in the 1970s. The series follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York City who are trying to stop the return of Nazis in the United States. Even more exciting than the electrifying premise was the fact that the Hunters starred screen legend Al Pacino, along with an ensemble that included Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

A lot of the early buzz for Hunters likely came from the involvement of Jordan Peele, who served as an executive producer on the series. Hunters arrived just a couple of years after Get Out took the country by storm, so hype for anything Peele was involved in was at an all-time high.

Now, five years after that premiere, Hunters is available on Netflix, and could reach an even bigger audience than it did upon its initial release. Unfortunately, Hunters has been out of commission for so long, and the ending certainly felt definitive enough, that there likely isn’t any scenario in which success on Netflix sees the show return for a new season. You can never say never in the era of streaming, especially after what we all saw happen with Suits, but it doesn’t seem as though there’s any kind of real movement to get Hunters back on the air.

The flip side of that coin is that Hunters did wrap up a story, so viewers discovering it on Netflix won’t have a lot of unresolved issues with the finish Season 2.

