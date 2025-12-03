7 Great Sci-Fi Movies Set Entirely On Earth

Believe it or not, some of the best science fiction movies solely take place on Earth. It’s no secret that outer space and other planets frequently feature as settings for popular sci-fi stories. Revered titles such as 2001: A Space Odyssey and Interstellar, in addition to popular franchises like Alien and Avatar, leave Earth behind for the wonders and horrors elsewhere in the cosmos. Still, tons of great sci-fi movies exclusively use Earth as a backdrop for narratives about aliens, dystopian societies, and more. Blade Runner, The Terminator, and the Planet of the Apes films are all fan-favorites when it comes to Earth-based sci-fi installments, but there are a number of even better movies that meet the same criteria.

These seven sci-fi movies are amazing, and they take place entirely on Earth.

7) Snowpiercer

Image Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

Snowpiercer centers on a dystopian future in which the Earth has frozen over, forcing its few remaining inhabitants to live on a train that constantly moves around the globe. The train’s disenfranchised occupants stage a thrilling uprising that reveals numerous secrets about their society and post-apocalyptic world. From start to finish, Bong Joon-ho‘s adaptation of the graphic novel is rife with tension. Exhilarating action sequences and devastating character deaths heighten the movie’s impact, solidifying Snowpiercer as a captivating portrait of systemic oppression and the cost of dismantling it. Snowpiercer doesn’t need to venture beyond Earth for its social commentary to resonate with audiences.

6) Back to the Future

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In the realm of family-friendly sci-fi movies set on Earth, Back to the Future remains one of the best selections. An exciting time-traveling plot takes center stage in the Robert Zemeckis film, as a teenager accidentally zooms back to the 1950s and stops his parents from falling in love. To ensure he still exists in the future, he devises a daring scheme to mend their relationship. Defined by its humor and heartwarming characters, Back to the Future is a wonderful sci-fi story. It’s hard not to be enraptured by the movie’s high entertainment value and strong themes about family and responsibility. Still revered as a sci-fi classic today, Back to the Future is an excellent sci-fi picture that takes place entirely on Earth.

5) District 9

image courtesy of sony pictures entertainment

District 9 presents another outstanding Earth-based dystopian tale. Far from a typical alien invasion story, the harrowing plot focuses on aliens forced into an internment camp in South Africa, where they endure horrific treatment from their human captors. District 9‘s setting on Earth is essential because it noticeably parallels the real world. Based on the apartheid government in South Africa from the 1940s the the 1990s, the film intricately explores the concepts of segregation and xenophobia. District 9‘s unnerving and thought-provoking narrative generates several unpredictable twists, making the film an engrossing viewing experience. Those looking for a superb movie about aliens set on Earth instead of outer space should look no further than District 9.

4) Jurassic Park

Image courtesy of universal pictures

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park truly deserves its status as an iconic sci-fi movie. The story about a horribly botched plan to build a theme park full of de-extinct dinosaurs features plenty of scares and fantastic action set pieces. Watching Jurassic Park feels like being right there with the scientists as they encounter the dinosaurs, and it’s often frightening to see the creatures up close on screen. An impressive technical achievement, Jurassic Park has endured as a must-watch for all sci-fi fans. None of the sequels has managed to live up to the original Jurassic Park, which effectively balances entertainment with its cautionary tale. Jurassic Park sees present-day Earth collide with the age of dinosaurs, making for an enthralling sci-fi film without any extraterrestrial elements.

3) Arrival

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Alien invasions on Earth don’t always have to be terrifying, as Arrival creates a mysterious yet poignant story about an extraterrestrial species’ first contact with humans. Revolving around a linguist’s attempts to communicate with the aliens before a war breaks out, the film delivers edge-of-your-seat suspense and fascinating details that separate Arrival‘s aliens from most otherworldly creatures seen in sci-fi movies. However, it’s the personal side of Arrival that truly leaves a lasting impression on viewers. The emphasis on time and language beautifully ties in with the main character’s life journey, and it’s hard not to be moved by Arrival‘s ending. A one-of-a-kind sci-fi tale, Arrival expertly positions Earth and humanity at the heart of its alien invasion plot.

2) Ex Machina

Image Courtesy of A24

The subject of artificial intelligence permeates Ex Machina, an intense and twist-filled movie about a tech CEO and an employee who test the consciousness of a humanoid robot. Most of Ex Machina takes place inside the CEO’s remote home, and not much of the outside world is seen. The story’s isolated nature underlines the robot’s increasing desire to break free from her constraints. Ex Machina‘s commentary about the dangers of unmitigated AI is deeply disquieting; however, the film could also be interpreted as a story of empowerment and agency from the perspective of the sentient android. A movie with many complex layers, Ex Machina is one of the greatest sci-fi movies set on Earth.

1) A Clockwork Orange

Image Courtesy of Warner bros. pictures

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of A Clockwork Orange is very off-putting but endlessly captivating. Set in a dystopian version of England, the plot centers on a gang leader who commonly engages in horrid acts of violence before being arrested and used as a test subject for a new type of rehabilitation. A sharp critique of prison systems and authoritarian governments, A Clockwork Orange delves into the ideas of human nature and free will with dexterity. Outside of its substance, the movie boasts top-notch cinematography and disturbing visuals. A Clockwork Orange effortlessly mesmerizes audiences and provides a lot to think about long after watching the film.

