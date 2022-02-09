Netflix’s New Horror-Comedy Hit Dominates the Top 10 Charts

We’re only a month and a half into the new year, but a number of television projects have already captivated the attention of viewers. According to new numbers released by Netflix, a one of its most recent original series — the psychological thriller satire The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — has definitely become a bonafide hit. The streaming service revealed that The Woman has been watched for 60.48 million hours by Netflix users during the week of January 31st to February 6th. This easily places it at #1 on Netflix’s current Global Top 10 television rankings, with Season 2 of Raising Dion and Season 1 of In From the Cold coming in at the second and third spots.

In The Woman, a heartbroken woman named Anna (Kristen Bell) is unsure of whether or not she witnessed a murder. She mixes alcohol with medications prescribed by her therapist, has frequent hallucinations, and suffers from a crippling fear of the rain “ombrophobia”. Anna is ostracized by members of her community, including her new neighbors, and labeled “crazy” by the police. Regardless of whether or not she saw a murder take place, Anna takes it upon herself to find the truth. The series also stars Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, and Samsara Yett.

“We’re definitely taking this genre, which is so fun but very cliché, and poking fun at it, so I was looking to the director and the writers and [asking] ‘Am I on track?,’” Bell told TVLine in a recent interview. “As an actor I want everything to feel real and authentic, and I want the scene to feel real and authentic, but you really just had to be at the mercy of the genre and go, ‘You’re not in charge as an actor, the genre is in charge. Just say these words that are on the page. There are people behind the monitors that are making sure what you’re doing is good.’ Sometimes I just felt like I was doing bad acting, and then I realized that is what this needed. It needed some good, bad acting.”

“I definitely leaned more into the authenticity [than the satire],” the actress said. “I was confused about how to accomplish this tone, because the first couple of episodes are much more sincere, and then once we hook the viewer with the suspense, the absurdity starts to kick in.”

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.