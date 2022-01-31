Netflix Has a New Hit Series Atop Its Rankings

Netflix added quite a few original titles to its lineup this past Friday and it didn’t take long for them to rise through the Top 10 rankings. After some dominance from Ozark, Netflix has a ton of new competition for its daily ranks, and Sunday’s edition of the Top 10 reflects just that. Four of the top five titles on Netflix were just released this weekend. One of them has soared past Ozark to take the top spot on the entire streamer.

Kristen Bell’s satirical new series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window sits atop Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10, with Ozark relegated to second place. The series takes aim at mystery thrillers and many of their over-the-top concepts. Given the popularity of those shows, seeing Bell’s new project find a massive audience on Netflix shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, another new Netflix addition, has taken over the third spot in the Top 10. It’s followed immediately by the Kevin James family comedy Home Team and new thriller series In From the Cold.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Top 10 list below.

1. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

2. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

3. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

4. Home Team

“Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.”

5. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

6. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

7. Too Hot to Handle

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

8. That Girl Lay Lay!

“Quirky student Sadie is juggling high school while keeping a huge secret: Her hype-girl Avatar has come to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay!”

9. I Am Georgina

“Join Georgina Rodriguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Christiano Ronaldo’s partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.”

10. Cheer

“This gripping docuseries follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.”