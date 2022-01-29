New Netflix Satire Series Has Fans Questioning its Genre

Netflix is on top of the streaming world, releasing new content each week across the whole spectrum of genres. That sometimes even includes cross-genre films, like The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Positioned as a thriller, the Kristen Bell-starring series is a satirical take on the genre and it has fans buzzing. As some have pointed out, the satire doesn’t necessarily land all too well, causing some to believe it’s an earnest thriller while others are raving about the feature’s comedy.
ComicBook.com’s Matt Aguilar gave it a four-out-of-five review, applauding Bell’s work on the series.
“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a thrilling murder mystery that isn’t afraid to have some fun at its expense or the expense of the genre, and while there are moments where the balance between satire and parody crumbles a bit, overall it delivers on its mission,” Aguilar writes in his full review, which you can read here. “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window kept me on the edge of my seat and happily hitting that next episode button from beginning to end, and hopefully, this isn’t the end of the story.”
