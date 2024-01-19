What's Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 19th)
Netflix has a fairly slow weekend of new releases ahead.
After making a big splash with Kevin Hart's Lift on January 12th, Netflix is taking it slow this weekend. The streaming service has made a habit of releasing a lot of new movies and TV shows every Friday. This weekend is going to see some new releases, as usual, but there will be a lot fewer than subscribers are used to seeing.
The weekend's new additions started on Thursday morning with the addition of a new comedy special from Rachid Badouri. Friday is the "biggest" addition day of the weekend, but it only comes with four new titles.
Friday will see the new season of Love on the Spectrum make its debut on Netflix, and that's far and away the biggest new arrival all weekend. New episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden will arrive on Friday, and older season of The Real World is set to be added on Saturday.
You can check out all of Netflix's weekend releases below!
Thursday, January 18th
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special.
Friday, January 19th
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage – all before seeing each other in person.
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Single people with autism – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries.
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
With his estranged father's return, Dan's inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?
Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter's birthday party.
Saturday, January 20th
Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Captivating the King draws the cruel love story between King Lee In, who is in danger of both royal and political power struggles, and Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce the King and get revenge, but gets seduced instead
The Real World: Season 16
Elsewhere in Streaming This Weekend
While this might be a slow weekend for streaming, Peacock is the place to go for some beloved returning TV shows.
On Thursday, the NBCUniversal streamer added the season premieres of the One Chicago shows, which aired on NBC Wednesday night. Friday morning will see the same service add the premieres of the Law & Order shows, following their TV debuts on Thursday night.
The service also added Jordan Peele's Nope, one of the most acclaimed films from 2022, on Thursday morning.