What's Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 19th)

After making a big splash with Kevin Hart's Lift on January 12th, Netflix is taking it slow this weekend. The streaming service has made a habit of releasing a lot of new movies and TV shows every Friday. This weekend is going to see some new releases, as usual, but there will be a lot fewer than subscribers are used to seeing.

The weekend's new additions started on Thursday morning with the addition of a new comedy special from Rachid Badouri. Friday is the "biggest" addition day of the weekend, but it only comes with four new titles.

Friday will see the new season of Love on the Spectrum make its debut on Netflix, and that's far and away the biggest new arrival all weekend. New episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden will arrive on Friday, and older season of The Real World is set to be added on Saturday.

You can check out all of Netflix's weekend releases below!