Lift: Kevin Hart's New Movie Tops Netflix Film Charts After Weekend Debut
Kevin Hart's new heist film is leading the Netflix Top 10.
Kevin Hart and The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray teamed up with Netflix for an all-new heist movie, and it should come as no surprise that the film is already proving to be a dominant force on the streamer's charts. Lift, a film about a team of thieves stealing a ton of gold from an airborne plane, debuted on Netflix this past Friday. It didn't take long for lift to soar above the competition and take the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
After debuting on Friday, Lift immediately rose to the top spot on the daily rotating list on Saturday morning and it has kept that momentum throughout the weekend. Sunday's edition of the list sees Lift still in the pole position, holding off other recent hits like Equalizer 3, Society of the Snow, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
In addition to Hart, Lift stars Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Avatar lead Sam Worthington, and Billy Magnussen.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Lift
"A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air."prevnext
2. Equalizer 3
"Robert McCall vows to stop an Italian crime syndicate from brutalizing and extorting the residents of a small coastal town that has won his heart."prevnext
3. After Everything
"Heartbroken and suffering from writer's block, Hardin heads to Lisbon to make amends with his past so he can focus on building a future with Tessa."prevnext
4. Society of the Snow
"Following a plane crash in the remote heart of the Andes, survivors join forces and become each other's best hope as they navigate their way back home."prevnext
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
6. Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club
"Five single moms come together after their kids get in trouble at school and find they have more in common than they thought."prevnext
7. Teen Titans GO! to the Movies
"Feeling left out of the superhero movie craze, the Teen Titans plan to boost their popularity by turning the supervillain Slade into their arch nemesis."prevnext
8. The Croods
"A disaster sends a caveman and his family on an unexpected journey into a world that turns out to be full of amazing new discoveries."prevnext
9. The Flintstones
"The modern Stone-Age family hits the big screen as tensions arise between best buds Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble when trouble bubbles up in Bedrock."prevnext
10. Trapped
"When a young girl with asthma is kidnapped, her captors tell her parents that they'll deprive the child of her medication unless they cooperate."prev