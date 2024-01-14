Lift: Kevin Hart's New Movie Tops Netflix Film Charts After Weekend Debut

Kevin Hart and The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray teamed up with Netflix for an all-new heist movie, and it should come as no surprise that the film is already proving to be a dominant force on the streamer's charts. Lift, a film about a team of thieves stealing a ton of gold from an airborne plane, debuted on Netflix this past Friday. It didn't take long for lift to soar above the competition and take the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

After debuting on Friday, Lift immediately rose to the top spot on the daily rotating list on Saturday morning and it has kept that momentum throughout the weekend. Sunday's edition of the list sees Lift still in the pole position, holding off other recent hits like Equalizer 3, Society of the Snow, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In addition to Hart, Lift stars Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Avatar lead Sam Worthington, and Billy Magnussen.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!