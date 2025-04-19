New Netflix Series Is Now The 3rd Most-Watched Netflix TV Show Ever

A new Netflix series that debuted last month is now the third most-watched Netflix TV show ever, thanks to over 124 million views since its release about a month ago. This accomplishment puts the Netflix show only behind Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday on the all-time most-watched Netflix TV show chart. In the process of this, the Netflix series dethroned Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from the third podium spot. And considering the Netflix show has only been out for a month, it could still come for the aforementioned duo above it.

The mega popular Netflix show is Adolescence, a psychological crime drama out of Britain. Directed by Philip Barantini, the Netflix exclusive is notably shot in one continuous take, which it maintains across all four episodes of the series. It is not the first production to do this, but it is certainly one of the better examples of the technique. And this filming style is a major reason why it boasts a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score of 73% doesn’t quite match up with its critical reception, but the difference can likely be chalked up to the fact the TV show was engulfed in contentious political discourse and resulting conspiracy theories.

As you would expect, there are currently negotiations for a second season, though there is no announcement on this front. In the meantime, Netflix users who haven’t checked out the new TV series can quickly binge the four episodes, all of which run between 51 and 65 minutes.

Reacting to the news, Netflix subscribers on Reddit are torn about the show’s popularity. Naturally, some think it is warranted, while others think the show is very much overrated.

“I watched it but I don’t really know why it’s so popular,” writes one Netflix subscriber of the news. “The gimmick of sucking to one shot for each episode seems like it limited how they could expand on the story. I felt like he show was just missing so much depth and exploration of the characters.”

Meanwhile, another comment adds in disagreement: “Great writing. Great acting. One shot. Important topics touched upon.”

“When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened,” reads an official elevator pitch of the TV show from Netflix, for those unfamiliar with its premise.”

Those that intend to check out this hit Netflix show should know it is not suitable for children, as evident by its “Mature” rating. This rating is the result of disturbing themes, strong language, and psychological drama that can get very intense.

It’s also important to note the most-watched chart in question is for English-only shows and does not account for non-English shows — such as Squid Game — which are counted separately.

