Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Series From Dark Creators

The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.

In 1899, a group of European migrants leave London on a steamship to start new lives in New York City. But when they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey begins to turn into a nightmare. The series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume.

"There is a lot in the DNA that is kind of close to Dark in terms of the puzzle and needing an engaged active audience," Friese explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But there are also things that are quite different in terms of atmosphere and tonality, but also pacing and more action-y stuff happening. So it is truly a beast of its own, but shares a lot of the same maybe mechanisms as Dark does. Hopefully it feels like something really fresh and new, while still [being] exactly what Dark fans would like to watch."

"We do love to play with genres and expectations," Odar echoed. "I think you have to watch carefully, because every little piece means something."

And even though the series has yet to make its official debut, Odar and Friese have indicated that it's a story that won't be able to be told within a single sitting.

"It's structured again as a three-season mystery puzzle just like Dark," Friese explained. "And obviously, this will only happen if enough people watch, but the way that we approached development and how season 1 is ending, you kind of want to have another one. So hopefully, ultimately, that is happening. That's how we laid it out as a plan, and let's see if the world agrees."

