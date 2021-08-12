Netflix Releases Full Trailer for New LGBTQ Heroes Team, Q-Force

✖

Q-Force is coming to Netflix and the streamer has released a full trailer for the LGBTQ hero team. For this project, they’ve enlisted the services of Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers. There will be 10 episodes of the animated series that focus on an intelligence task force completely comprised of people in the LGBTQ community. There are drag queen and twink jokes in the trailer. People online seem to be generally willing to give it a shot. David Harbour is fresh off a stint as lovable muscle in Black Widow and plays a similar role here as Agent Buck. Gary Cole from True Blood is the agency leader Dick Chunky and there are so many more appearance. It seems like the creative team is just having a blast with this one. check out the trailer for yourself.

Netflix describes the upcoming series down below:

“Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force.”

“But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.”

