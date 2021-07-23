✖

One of Netflix's latest film hits is about to break a significant record, proving that the streaming service is still as popular as ever with movie fans. Blood Red Sky, the horror-thriller about a vampire trying to stop a group of plane hijackers, has performed incredibly well for Netflix since it was released back on July 23rd. As it approaches four weeks since its release, Blood Red Sky is preparing to be crowned the biggest German project in Netflix's history.

According to Deadline, Blood Red Sky is projected to surpass 50 million household streams by the time it reaches 28 days on the service. The film reached the number one spot in 57 different countries, including the United States, and cracked the Top 10 in 93 countries. Blood Red Sky will pass the historical TV series Barbarians to become the most-watched German original on Netflix.

It also says a lot about the the quality of Blood Red Sky that over 90% of viewers who started the film ended up watching the entire thing.

Blood Red Sky is directed by Peter Thorwarth, from a script he co-wrote with Stefan Holtz. Christian Becker produced. The film stars Peri Baumeister, Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, and Graham McTavish.

You can read the official synopsis for Blood Red Sky below.

"Nadja and her ten-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. But the terrorists have no idea what they’re in for with Nadja on board – she has the power to protect her son and all the other passengers. But she faces an impossible choice - should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? The hunters become the hunted and everyone on the plane finds themselves in a perilous race against time – a fight for survival because there is one thing nobody knows: Nadja is the last vampire."

