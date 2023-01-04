Netflix Removes a Surprising Original Series From the Streamer

With every new day it seems like content from HBO Max is being lifted without reason by Warner Bros. Discovery, now another streamer is following suit. As noticed by our sister site Pop Culture, the Australian reality series, and Netflix original in the US, Instant Hotel, has had a large chunk of episodes removed from the platform. As of last week the entire first scene of the show has been removed, consisting of twelve total episodes, the bulk of the series. Six episodes from the show's second season remain on the platform, but this is only 33% of the entire show, even if it is a full season. There's no word yet on why the show may have been removed.

The series, for those that are unaware, is a reality competition show wherein homeowners work to make their houses into "instant hotels," think where you might stay when booking an Airbnb. After making their "instant hotels" perfect, they trade with other contestants and then vote on whose was the best, the winner ultimately being given a grand prize. Both seasons of the series had previously been produced and aired prior to 2020, so the potential for more episodes being made later seems unlikely. As for why the show has been removed, it seems very likely that the license for the show simply expired, which has happened in the past with "Netflix Originals."

Why is HBO Max removing shows?

Streaming fans in the modern day are starting to sadly get used to hearing about movies and shows being pulled from streaming services. Though it happens on Netflix sometimes, largely exclusive to when their licenses expires, HBO Max has been responsible for these shenanigans throughout the past year.

There are two main reasons that HBO Max is getting rid of shows, and to the surprise of no one they both boil down to money. One reason that Warner Bros. Discovery is getting rid of shows is for the tax incentive, by canning or even scrapping shows entirely, they're able to use it as a tax write off. By nixing the costs associated with hosting a show that no one is watching and then getting a break on their bottom line, WBD sees no problem with it, despite the outcry from fans and creators about what they're even doing with the show.s

The second reason is that WBD is pulling content from HBO Max and instead selling it to another streamer. In their eyes, shows or content that isn't performing can be sold to another service and perhaps bring in more money than it would otherwise. It's of note however that WBD isn't planning to sell these shows to Netflix or competitors, they intend to sell them to AVOD services, Advertising-based video on-demand, like Pluto TV.

(Cover photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)