HBO Max Guts Another Classic Animated Series

It looks like HBO Max is at it again. Earlier this week, headlines about the service hit social media after fans learned HBO removed a hefty number of Looney Tunes episodes from its catalog. Now, a new update about the purge has come to light, and it turns out another classic animated series was gutted with Looney Tunes.

And what might it be? Well, I hope you weren't planning on binging The Flintstones all the way through. The animated series just had three seasons removed.

If you head over to HBO Max, you can see the situation for yourself. The site has removed seasons four through six of The Flintstones. At this time, there is no word on why the show was removed, but it did take place on the same day Looney Tunes was gutted. So clearly, another animation purge just went down with the streamer.

If you are not familiar with The Flintstones, you should know the seasons removed make up its second half. The series had six seasons total, and the first three are still available on HBO Max. Looney Tunes also had its latter half removed during the move, so there may be a licensing issue pushing this removal forward. But for now, all we know is that HBO Max has axed 78 episodes of Flintstones fun.

This is far from the first instance of drama at HBO Max. For those who did not hear last year, the service came under fire after it axed a number of projects either in production or post-production. Titles like Batgirl and the Scoob sequel were even finished before being axed all for reported tax breaks. A number of animated series like Owl House and Final Space were also removed from HBO Max which sparked swift backlash from creators online.

