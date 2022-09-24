Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff

Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.

"Bridgerton fans, say hello to India Amarteifio – the incredible young actress who, along with the dynamic duo of Golda Rosheuvel & Adjoa Andoh, will reveal the origins of our beloved Queen Charlotte in a brand new series from Shonda Rhimes. #TUDUM has a (very early) first look!" Netflix wrote on Twitter. You can check out the clip below:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is also set to feature Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton's Brimsley. You can read the description of the Queen Charlotte series below:

"Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

In addition to the TV series about Queen Charlotte, the character is also going to lead a prequel book series. It was announced earlier this year that Shonda Rhimes will be co-writing a novel adaptation of Charlotte's backstory with Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton books. The book will explore Charlotte's relationship with King George, revealing how they met and how their love created a massive social shift in the world around them.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is coming to Netflix in 2023.