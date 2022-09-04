Bridgerton Spinoff Series Wraps Filming on Season One

The third season of Bridgerton is currently in production, but it's not the only thing fans have to look forward to from Netflix. It was announced earlier this year that the show would be getting a spin-off, which will focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in the spin-off alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. According to a new post from director Tom Verica, the spin-off has officially wrapped production.

"That's a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew...just wait," Verica wrote. You can check out his post below:

That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait. pic.twitter.com/VnkWJFgSz0 — Tom Verica (@tomverica) August 30, 2022

You can read the description of Queen Charlotte series here: "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

The new show is also set to feature Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton's Brimsley.

Turns out, the Queen Charlotte show isn't the only Bridgerton project in the works. In addition to the TV series about Queen Charlotte, the character is also going to lead a prequel book series. It was announced earlier this year that Shonda Rhimes will be co-writing a novel adaptation of Charlotte's backstory with Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton books. The book will explore Charlotte's relationship with King George, revealing how they met and how their love created a massive social shift in the world around them.

"Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity," Rhimes said in a statement. "I can't wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience."

Bridgerton Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.