Another Bridgerton Prequel Project Is in the Works

Fans of Bridgerton have a ton to look forward to in the near future. The record-breaking series is coming back for a third season on Netflix, and there is a spinoff TV series about a younger version of Queen Charlotte also making its way to the streamer. Now, executive producer Shonda Rhimes has yet another Bridgerton project in the works, though this one is taking the franchise back to its literary roots. In addition to the prequel TV series about Queen Charlotte, the character is also going to lead a prequel book series.

It was announced on Thursday that Rhimes will be co-writing a novel adaptation of Charlotte's backstory with Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton books. The book will explore Charlotte's relationship with King George, revealing how they met and how their love created a massive social shift in the world around them.

"Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity," Rhimes said in a statement. "I can't wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience."

The second season of Bridgerton, which was released earlier this year, briefly held the record for the biggest English-language TV season debut in Netflix history, though the record was recently broken by Stranger Things 4. There is clearly a demand for the romance series and Netflix is going all-in on turning it into a franchise.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV, said in a statement when the show was renewed. "They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

What did you think of Bridgerton Season 2? Are you excited for the Queen Charlotte stories ahead? Let us know in the comments!