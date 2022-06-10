Final Season of Hit Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

✖

One hit Netflix series' final season has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Today, the streamer announced that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders was available. Fans rushed in to see what the final group of episodes would bring. As a fan-favorite, people have been waiting for this one for a long time. On the review aggregator, the series sits at 100% on the critics' score side of things while the audience score hits at 90%. That's a strong showing and it will be interesting to see if the BBC staple will be able to keep it up. Most people haven't had the chance to dive right in just yet. But, that will soon change with the weekend already here. It's been a busy week in the world of TV and Peaky Blinders just made sure there was another entry into the crowded field

On Twitter, the show's account made the big announcement. Series creator Steven Knight also shared a heartfelt message with all the fans. "I'm thrilled with how Peaky Blinders Season Six has been received here in the UK and now the whole world can see the climax of the saga, courtesy of Netflix," Knight wrote. "Expect the unexpected and enjoy the wild ride."

When the show's latest season got announced, the entire creative team had to acknowledge how COVID-19 had thrown production of Season 6 into a blender. Making this final group of episodes was a true group effort and a testament to their commitment to the project.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight explained when Season 6 was announced. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

In a previous conversation with Variety, the creator also mentioned that there were plans for a Peaky Blinders movie. According to Knight, the movie will consist of story threads that were not pursued for individual spinoff series. However, the love for the series is so prevalent that the fans will be looking forward to that film.

"We are in development," Knight mentioned when asked about the Peaky Blinders movie. "It's a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it's going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don't really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family."

