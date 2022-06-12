Peaky Blinders Final Season Debuts on Netflix Top 10
After airing in its entirety in the U.K, the final season of Peaky Blinders has finally made its way across the pond to the United States. This past week, Peaky Blinders Season 6 was released on Netflix, putting the entire series on the streaming service for the first time. There is still a movie in the works that will wrap up Tommy Shelby's story, but the series itself is complete. Of course, fans here in the States have been making their way to Netflix all weekend to catch the final season.
Just a couple of days after debuting its final season on Netflix, Peaky Blinders has risen near the top of the streamer's TV charts. Sunday's edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV list shows Peaky Blinders as the third overall series on the entire service.
Stranger Things continues its stranglehold on the number one spot on the list, which should come as no surprise. The only other show to top Peaky Blinders on Sunday's list is the true crime documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's edition of the list below!
1. Stranger Things
"When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."
2. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
"This docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints and his shocking criminal case."
3. Peaky Blinders
"A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost."
4. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team."
5. First Kill
"Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter – and both are ready to make their first kill."
6. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case."
7. Ozark
"A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease drug boss."
8. Intimacy
"A rising politician's career is threatened when a surreptitiously recorded video of her sex life is leaked to the public."
9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
"A ninja master and the mutated turtles who were once his pets rise from the sewers of Manhattan to fight evil alien forces that threaten the city."
10. Surviving Summer
"Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young serfers inner circle – and leaves a mess in her wake."