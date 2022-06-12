Peaky Blinders Final Season Debuts on Netflix Top 10

After airing in its entirety in the U.K, the final season of Peaky Blinders has finally made its way across the pond to the United States. This past week, Peaky Blinders Season 6 was released on Netflix, putting the entire series on the streaming service for the first time. There is still a movie in the works that will wrap up Tommy Shelby's story, but the series itself is complete. Of course, fans here in the States have been making their way to Netflix all weekend to catch the final season.

Just a couple of days after debuting its final season on Netflix, Peaky Blinders has risen near the top of the streamer's TV charts. Sunday's edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV list shows Peaky Blinders as the third overall series on the entire service.

Stranger Things continues its stranglehold on the number one spot on the list, which should come as no surprise. The only other show to top Peaky Blinders on Sunday's list is the true crime documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's edition of the list below!