SWAT Takes Command of Netflix Top 10
Last week, all five previous seasons of S.W.A.T. were added to Netflix's streaming roster. Shemar Moore's hit CBS action series was recently resurrected for a seventh and final season after being briefly cancelled by the network, thanks to the massive amount of support from its viewers. The move to Netflix as a new streaming home gave those SWAT fans to reveal just how much love they have for the series.
Just a day after debuting on Netflix, SWAT landed on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. Now, one week later, the show has completely conquered the rotating TV list.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list features SWAT in the number one overall position, passing Netflix originals like Selling Sunset and XO, Kitty.
You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."
2. Selling Sunset
"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
3. XO, Kitty
"A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distanced boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother."
4. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School Team."
5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
"Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel."
6. La Reina del Sur
"After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking."
7. Muted
"Sergio hasn't spoke since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation."
8. Maid
"After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future."
9. Firefly Lane
"Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an breakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s."
10. Missing: Dead or Alive
"As officers from South Carolina's Richland County Sheriff's Department search for missing persons, this chilling docuseries follows along in real time."