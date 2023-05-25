SWAT Takes Command of Netflix Top 10

Last week, all five previous seasons of S.W.A.T. were added to Netflix's streaming roster. Shemar Moore's hit CBS action series was recently resurrected for a seventh and final season after being briefly cancelled by the network, thanks to the massive amount of support from its viewers. The move to Netflix as a new streaming home gave those SWAT fans to reveal just how much love they have for the series.

Just a day after debuting on Netflix, SWAT landed on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. Now, one week later, the show has completely conquered the rotating TV list.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list features SWAT in the number one overall position, passing Netflix originals like Selling Sunset and XO, Kitty.

You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!