SWAT Quickly Lands on Netflix Top 10 After New Streaming Deal
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it would be the new streaming home for S.W.A.T. All five seasons of Shemar Moore's hit CBS series were added to Netflix's streaming roster on Wednesday, May 17th, along with the news that Season 6 would be added to the service later in the year. It only took one day for SWAT to make a name for itself on its new streaming destination.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list includes SWAT in the ninth overall position. It barely made the list, but it's only the show's first day, and it found a way to gain a substantial audience with little to no advertising about its arrival.
Over the course of the week, it wouldn't be surprising to see SWAT climb even higher through the ranks, given the show's popularity.
You can find a complete rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
"Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel."
2. McGregor Forever
"Conor McGregor's brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC's biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career."
3. Firefly Lane
"Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an breakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s."
4. Missing: Dead or Alive
"As officers from South Carolina's Richland County Sheriff's Department search for missing persons, this chilling docuseries follows along in real time."
5. Queer Eye
"Grab some tissues! An all-new Fab Five serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels."
6. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
7. Bridgerton
"The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."
8. The Diplomat
"Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star."
9. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."
10. Sweet Tooth
"On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector."