SWAT Quickly Lands on Netflix Top 10 After New Streaming Deal

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it would be the new streaming home for S.W.A.T. All five seasons of Shemar Moore's hit CBS series were added to Netflix's streaming roster on Wednesday, May 17th, along with the news that Season 6 would be added to the service later in the year. It only took one day for SWAT to make a name for itself on its new streaming destination.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list includes SWAT in the ninth overall position. It barely made the list, but it's only the show's first day, and it found a way to gain a substantial audience with little to no advertising about its arrival.

Over the course of the week, it wouldn't be surprising to see SWAT climb even higher through the ranks, given the show's popularity.

You can find a complete rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!