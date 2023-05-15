There has been a lot of off-screen drama for S.W.A.T. as it wraps up its sixth season. The hit series, which stars Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore, was canceled by CBS, making Season 6 the final season. However, an outcry from fans (as well as a passionate plea from Moore) caused the network to reverse the decision. SWAT will be coming back for a seventh and final season, wrapping up its run. The headlines for SWAT continue this week as the series heads to a new streaming home.

On Monday, Netflix announced that SWAT will be making its way to its streaming roster in just a couple of days. Seasons 1-5 of SWAT will be added to Netflix's lineup on Wednesday, May 17th. It is expected that the sixth season, which is airing now, will be added to the service sometime in the fall.

The first five seasons of the hit series S.W.A.T. are coming to Netflix (in The US) on May 17! pic.twitter.com/cZWCWR3RQN — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2023

SWAT is a CBS series, but it's produced by Sony Pictures TV. So the series doesn't automatically get all of its past seasons on Paramount+ like some other shows. Current seasons of any show on CBS are available on Paramount+ for the duration of the season, as well as a couple of months after.

Starting this week. Netflix will be the streaming home for SWAT, where fans can watch all five of the previous seasons, thanks to a deal between the streaming service and Sony. The first three seasons of the series are currently available on Hulu.

S.W.A.T. Saved From Cancellation

Not long after cancelling the series, CBS reversed its decision and decided to bring SWAT back for one more season. The final installment of the series will consist of 13 total episodes.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said in a joint statement. "S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season."