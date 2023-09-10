Virgin River Returns to the Top of Netflix's TV Ranks

Five seasons in and Virgin River continues to be a hot commodity for Netflix. The romance series delivered big results for Netflix through its first four seasons. This past week, the majority of Season 5 arrived on the streamer and the series is picking up where it left off. After a busy weekend, Virgin River has a tight hold on the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees Virgin River on top of the entire list, which has become normal for the series when it released new seasons. Virgin River was able to pass recent hits like One Piece, Top Boy, and the popular Shane Gillis standup comedy special to reclaim its spot atop the list.

This will likely only be the first time this year we see Virgin River taking over Netflix's top TV spot. The fifth season of the series is getting two holiday-themed episodes released later in the year.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!