Virgin River Returns to the Top of Netflix's TV Ranks
Virgin River Season 5 recently debuted on Netflix, and the new season is already proving to be a hit with subscribers.
Five seasons in and Virgin River continues to be a hot commodity for Netflix. The romance series delivered big results for Netflix through its first four seasons. This past week, the majority of Season 5 arrived on the streamer and the series is picking up where it left off. After a busy weekend, Virgin River has a tight hold on the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees Virgin River on top of the entire list, which has become normal for the series when it released new seasons. Virgin River was able to pass recent hits like One Piece, Top Boy, and the popular Shane Gillis standup comedy special to reclaim its spot atop the list.
This will likely only be the first time this year we see Virgin River taking over Netflix's top TV spot. The fifth season of the series is getting two holiday-themed episodes released later in the year.
You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Virgin River
"Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds."
2. Dear Child
"A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier."
3. One Piece
"With his straw hat and ragtag crew young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga."
4. Selling the OC
"The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves."
5. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
"In a rowdy stand-up set, hand Gillis riffs on his girlfriend's Navy SEAL ex, touring George Washington's house and being bullied by an Australian goth."
6. Spy Ops
"Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents."
7. Who Is Erin Carter?
"A British woman's tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret... and violent past."
8. Burning Body
"When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events."
9. Top Boy
"Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty streets of London, but their pursuit of money and powers threatened by a young and ruthless hustler."
10. Predators
"Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive."