One Piece Conquers Netflix Top 10 After Debut

There was a lot of hype surrounding Netflix's live-action adaptation of the iconic One Piece manga. Now that the show has finally arrived, it seems as though the hype was justified. One Piece has been met with rave reviews from critics and fans, boasting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in the process. It's also become the most-watched show on Netflix over the last few days.

Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list updates every 24 hours and features the 10 biggest TV programs on the service in a given day. Since its debut late last week, One Piece has unsurprisingly been at the top of the list.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has One Piece in the pole position, soaring past recent divisive thriller Who Is Erin Carter? Given how popular the manga and anime have been for years, it wouldn't be a shock to see One Piece stick around near the top of the list for a number of weeks.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!