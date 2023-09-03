One Piece Conquers Netflix Top 10 After Debut
One Piece has been the biggest show on Netflix since its debut.
There was a lot of hype surrounding Netflix's live-action adaptation of the iconic One Piece manga. Now that the show has finally arrived, it seems as though the hype was justified. One Piece has been met with rave reviews from critics and fans, boasting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in the process. It's also become the most-watched show on Netflix over the last few days.
Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list updates every 24 hours and features the 10 biggest TV programs on the service in a given day. Since its debut late last week, One Piece has unsurprisingly been at the top of the list.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has One Piece in the pole position, soaring past recent divisive thriller Who Is Erin Carter? Given how popular the manga and anime have been for years, it wouldn't be a shock to see One Piece stick around near the top of the list for a number of weeks.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!
1. One Piece
"With his straw hat and ragtag crew young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga."
2. Who Is Erin Carter?
"A British woman's tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret... and violent past."
3. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
"Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives."
4. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
"Are you ready for a romantic showdown? It's the one you love vs. the one you're living with in this daring, high-stakes reality series as couples test their commitment by living with a new potential partner. Who'll say 'I do' – and who'll walk away?"
5. Painkiller
"The causes and consequences of America's opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth."
6. Disenchantment
"In this animated madcap medieval quest from Matt Groening, rebellious, hard-drinking Princess Bean stumbles through misadventures, continually exasperating King Zog as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals."
7. Ragnarok
"In a Norwegian town poisoned by pollution and rattled by melting glaciers, the End Times feel all too real. It'll take a legend to battle an old evil."
8. Untold: Swamp Kings
"This docuseries explores how legendary ruthless football coach Urban Meyer turned the ragtag 2000s-era Florida Gators into a ferocious winning machine."
9. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."
10. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers – and defusing deadly tensions in his community."