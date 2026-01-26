Netflix Users Have Just Days Left To Watch One of the Most Underrated Video Game Series

It’s hard to believe that Netflix is already preparing to welcome in February with dozens of new titles, but before the wave of arrivals on February 1st that includes everything from the original Night at the Museum trilogy to Lee Daniels’ The Butler, a few titles are getting the axe. On the chopping block are all 104 episodes of a standout, cult-classic show that remains one of the most underrated video game adaptations.

Sonic Boom remains a hidden gem video game series, especially given the disastrous outcome of the games it serves as a companion to. The animated sitcom, based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series by Sega, aired for two seasons and 104 episodes from 2014 until 2017 on Cartoon Network and Boomerang and started streaming on Netflix in early 2023. It follows the fastest and bluest hedgehog in the world as he teams up with his animal pals to stop the evil Dr. Eggman. A year after the show was removed from international regions, Sonic Boom is scheduled to depart Netlfix in the U.S. on January 31st.

Sonic Boom Is One of the Best Entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Universe

What began as a Sega video game in the early ‘90s has transformed into a major multimedia franchise that includes films, television, comics, and merchandising, and Sonic Boom is one of the best Sonic adaptations. The series averaged a 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its two seasons, and viewers called it “fun for all ages” and the “best show of all time absolutely must see.” There have even been calls for the series to be brought back to the screen.

Despite being based on the lackluster Sonic Boom video games, including the critical and commercial disaster that was Rise of Lyric, the Sonic Boom TV show managed to overcome that reputation to become a cult classic that is cited by fans and critics as one of the best, if not the best, Sonic cartoon. The show’s shift from the high-stakes action and edgy feel of previous Sonic installments and to a more sitcom-style approach packed with self-aware humor and meta-commentary on the Sonic franchise made it one of the funniest and most self-aware Sonic productions, and it landed incredibly well with viewers. The entire show was a great fresh take on the franchise and its characters, and it struck gold with sharp writing, meta-humor that wasn’t afraid to poke fun at itself, and great character dynamics.

Where to Stream Sonic Boom After It Leaves Netflix?

Sonic Boom is one of the most beloved entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, so fans will definitely want to know how to keep streaming it after its Netflix departure. Netflix thankfully isn’t the exclusive streaming home for the show, which can currently also be found on free platforms like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. The show is also available to rent or buy online. It’s also possible that Sonic Boom will reappear on a major streaming service in the coming weeks or months.

Netflix subscribers won’t be completely out of luck when it comes to Sonic content, though. The Netflix original show Sonic Prime isn’t leaving the platform anytime soon, as the streamer holds the license for it through 2034.

